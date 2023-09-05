COLUMBIA - Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) are encouraging community members to plan ahead in the event of disasters or emergencies during the month of September in recognition of National Preparedness Month.
PHHS and other agencies, will participate in the Boone County Ready Festival on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Stephens Lake Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Residents have the chance to learn more about the steps they can take to prepare.
The annual fair is a free, family and pet-friendly event that both recognizes professionals who respond to emergencies and educates the community on steps to take in their own homes.
According to the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, residents can be ready by completing the four steps of preparedness:
1. Make a plan. Discuss with your household what you would do , who you would call, and where you would meet for different emergencies and disasters. Practice your plans together often.
2. Build a kit. Every household member should have supplies gathered to last them at least three days. View the emergency kit checklist here.
3. Be informed. TV, weather radios, and Boone County Ready Alerts, are a few different ways to get emergency and weather information. Sign up for emergency notifications from Boone County Office of Emergency Management by texting BCALERT to 67283.
4. Get involved. Consider taking CPR, basic First Aid, Stop the Bleed, or Community Emergency Response training to become involved in your personal and community's preparedness.
For more information on the four steps of preparedness, please visit Boone County Ready, OEM's community preparedness website: [http://ready.boonem o .org/]ready.boonemo.org.