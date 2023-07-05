COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has officially begun its search for a new police chief to replace current Chief Geoff Jones.
Jones announced in June that he will retire Aug. 1. He did not specify a reason for retiring.
The city published a survey on Monday for input on qualifications and priorities the public wants the new police chief to value the most.
Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city, said the survey is crucial in shaping the profile used for the search for the next police chief.
"The feedback that residents give us now is going to play a role in selecting which candidates get to move further in the search process," Olsen said.
One priority both the city and the public want is unity within the community, specifically a "community-centered vision," according to Olsen
"We need a police chief who is willing to work with the groups we have in town who help the city on different endeavors and build relationships with citizens and community groups at the same time," Olsen said.
That opinion was echoed by longtime Columbia resident Paul Wagner. He said building trust is important.
"I think that needs to be a top priority of whoever the chief of police is, to continually work on that trust between the citizens and the police," Wagner said. "You know, that's what really makes policing more effective and makes people feel safe is when there's mutual trust in that relationship."
Wagner said the next police chief also needs to be able to handle the challenge of policing.
"He's [the new police chief] got a lot of personnel challenges, I'm sure, hiring people, and then also just balancing the need for accountability with protecting his officers and the difficult job they do," he said.
Olsen said the city wants an individual who can be transparent and accessible.
"Someone in this position is likely to walk down the street and people are going to know who they are," Olsen said. "We want someone who can have those face-to-face conversations with residents and is happy to do so."
Public Sector Search and Consulting, a California-based recruiting company, will host a community forum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Activity and Recreation Center, at 1701 West Ash Street. The forum is an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with the consulting company and city leaders about what they want to see in the next police chief, according to Olsen.
The city said it hopes to announce a new chief of police this fall, but Olsen said she anticipates the process taking around six months to fill the position, An interim chief will be appointed before Jones leaves in August.
Olsen said the survey will stay open throughout the search process and strongly encourages Columbia residents to participate.
"Having citizens involved so early on really does help shape that position and what we're looking for moving forward," she said.
The survey can be accessed on the city's BeHeard website.