FULTON - Bartley Elementary School is only one step away from winning a free playground worth $100,000 as a national finalist in the "Recess Redo" contest by The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Play & Park Structures.
TJ Quick, principal of Bartley Elementary School, expressed shock and excitement over the school’s achievement of making it as a top 10 finalist to win the big prize. The school is up against nine other elementary schools across the country.
“We were shocked and excited, you know, it's always exciting to be included in something to that magnitude. $100,000 is a lot of money," Quick said. "I can't imagine what we'd be able to do with something like that. But it really goes back to our teachers and our families, and our partnership that really put in the effort."
The principal said that the school plans to have more inclusive playground equipment to accommodate all kids and winning the contest will put an end to their worries.
“When you come out here under the playground, there's only sidewalks in certain parts. There's molds, there's equipment that you have to climb up, and so not all kids have access to the equipment out here in the playground and recess," Quick said. "And the interaction that happens outside is so important for all kids and unfortunately right now the way it sits, that's not happening for all of our students so it's something that we are very passionate about."
Quick noted that efforts have been made by the school for a while to raise money but the kind of inclusive playground equipment they wanted is expensive. The opportunity to win the contest comes at the right time as it would mean a lot to the district.
“It will be huge for Bartley I think, it'll be huge for our community," Quick said. "You know we don't have locked gates, so I'm sure kids come here during the summertime to play, so I think it'll be a huge victory for our community, for our district and especially for our kids."
With just a couple of days left to vote, the school boss is excited to be included in the top 10 of the contest, regardless of the outcome, and urges voters to give the school a chance to win.
The winner of the contest will be determined by public votes, and the school with the highest number of votes will be announced live on “The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show” on Thursday.
Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday. You can vote at on The Kid Kraddick Morning Show's website.