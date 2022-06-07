COLUMBIA − June marks Pride Month nationwide, but in light of this month, nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth have “seriously considered suicide,” according to a recent survey from the Trevor Project.
The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention initiatives for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
According to the survey, 45% of LGBTQ youth considered attempting suicide in the past year, and about 1 in five nonbinary and transgender youth also attempted suicide.
The Missouri Institute of Mental Health reports suicide as the 2nd leading cause of death among 10-17 year-olds. According to their 2021 report, more than 60% of these suicides are firearm related.
These statistics come in light of national laws targeting LGBTQ youth, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and the Alabama state legislature’s vote to ban medical care for transgender youth.
“Those are the types of things across the nation that even if it's not right here in my community, what goes on globally, what goes on nationally, we have so much access to the data, the news and social media right now,” said Dr. Shelly Farnan, vice president of Be Well Initiatives at Burrell Behavioral Health. “So it's like constant access to whatever's happening on the east coast, the west coast from right here in our neighborhood…we have constant access to that.”
Mel Constantine Miseo is a volunteer coordinator of Prism, The Center Project’s LGBTQ youth group for ages 11 to 18 years old. Prism hosts programming for LGBTQIA+ youth that allows them to learn about their community, as well as receive support and mentorship from the adult coordinators.
Miseo said this recent legislation is undoubtedly impacting LGBTQ youth.
“When our identities, rights to exist openly, and right to exist at all are threatened and debated, this directly negatively impacts the mental health of LGBTQ youth,” Miseo said.
Farnan is also a licensed psychologist who analyzed the Trevor Project’s data for her staff to use at Be Well.
She said though the data is new, its content is familiar.
“For the past three years, mental health concerns have continued to elevate for LGBTQIA+ youth,” Farnan said. “I've been doing this training now for approximately 15 years, and I have continued to educate that suicide rates are significant.”
Farnan said intersectionality, or the cross-section of more than one marginalized identity, also plays a role in interpreting these numbers.
“As we start looking at our BIPOC youth, any youth that are further marginalized, our black youth, African American youth, folks of color, we start noticing that those those rates increase, and I'm only talking about suicide," Farnan said. "This is also consistent with rates of anxiety, depression."
December Harmon is no stranger to these issues. She grew up in New Jersey but has been in Columbia since 2007 when she attended Stephens College. She says as a gay Black woman, she has faced discrimination from all sides.
“Growing up, I was taught to hate myself,” Harmon said. “I felt alienated in the church environment several times as an adult. I was even banned from a church here in Columbia when they learned of my sexuality. Teachers I’ve had in high school and college were openly discriminatory towards my being Black and my being gay.”
Brandon Banks is the co-founder of Nclusion Plus, an education, event and entertainment production company launched in May 2020 after Yin Yang Night Club closed. Banks says he and his friends started Nclusion Plus to unify their community and still put on shows.
“I think that just being able to see a role model or somebody that you can connect with can really open up a feeling of inclusivity and make you feel that sense of belonging that we all really want as an individual or as a community,” Banks said. “And so a lot of the times just exposing our youth to individuals of our community is a great way that we've seen reduce the risk of suicide and just increase the sense of belonging that we all have together.”
Harmon shared the same sentiment as Banks in that representation matters.
“I think we still need more real world, every day people, representation. We need to show more people in government, more authors have their books published, more representation beyond entertainment,” she said.
Miseo said the best ways to support LGBTQIA+ youth include:
- Paying attention to how heteronormativity and cisnormativity shape the spaces you're in.
- Remembering that exploration of gender identity, gender expression, and sexuality are normal and healthy for people of all ages, especially youth.
- Affirming exploration and asking how you can best support them in their process of trying to better understand themselves. This may look like helping them pick out clothes that express who they are, or using the name and pronouns that resonate with them.
- Use gender neutral language before you get to know what language feels comfortable for that youth.
- Help LGBTQIA+ youth create plans and strategies for navigating unsupportive relationships and environments
- Lastly, connect the youth with local and online supportive groups.
The Trevor Project operates a 24/7 suicide hotline, and so does Burrell. In fact, Burrell Behavioral Health will be the designated 988 agent for Boone and nine other counties in mid-Missouri.
Though the 988 number will not be launched until July, they operate a 24-hour phone line for help at 1-800-395-2132. Even after the 988 infrastructure, the number will remain active.