COLUMBIA - The Missouri Prairie Foundation and MU Bradford Research Center will hold a native plant sale Saturday, April 8 in Columbia.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven vendors will set up shop at Bradford Farm, located at 4968 S. Rangeline Rd.
Forrest Keeling, Gaylena's Gardens, Hawthorn Chapter of the Missouri Native Plant Society, Missouri Wildflowers Nursey, Ozark Soul, Prairie Hill Farm and SunRise Garden will sell native wildflowers, grasses, sedges, vines, shrubs and more.
Shoppers can also pre-order plants from some of the vendors. That information can be found below.
- Forrest Keeling: Order online here
- Gaylena's Gardens: Email gaylenasgardens@gmail.com by April 6
- Missouri Wildflowers Nursey: Order by calling 573-496-3492, emailing mowldflrs@socket.net or online by April 4
- Ozark Soul: Order by calling 816-809-4062 or emailing natives@ozarksoul.com
- SunRise Gardens: Order online here