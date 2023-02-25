The Missouri Prairie Foundation's annual native plant sale has been scheduled for Saturday, March 25.
A variety of perennial wildflowers, grasses, vines, shrubs and trees, provided by six native plant vendors, will be for sale at the Runge Nature Conservation Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plants can be pre-ordered from the vendors:
- For wildflowers, grasses, sedges, and vines, call Gaylena’s Garden at 573-694-3228 or email gaylenasgarden@hughes.net by March 23 for pre-orders.
- Missouri Wildflowers Nursery is accepting pre-orders by phone 573-496-3492, email mowldflrs@socket.net or online until the evening of Tuesday, March 21.
- Call Papillon Perennials at 314-974-4921 for pre-order information.
- Ozark Soul will accept pre-orders until 5pm on Wednesday, March 22 by email at natives@OzarkSoul.com, phone 816-809-4062, and view current availability online.
The vendors will donate a portion of their sales to benefit the Missouri Prairie Foundation's Grow Native! program.