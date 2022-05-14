COLUMBIA − The Missouri Prairie Foundation will hold a native plant sale next Saturday at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia.
The sale will start at 10 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. Four vendors will be in attendance: Gaylena's Garden, Hawthorn Chapter-MO Native Plant Society, Missouri Wildflowers Nursey and SunRise Gardens.
The MPF said native plants, including wildflowers, grasses, vines, shrubs and tres, can beautify landscapes and help support wildlife.
“Choosing native plants for home landscaping is one of the best actions homeowners can take to support nature’s web of life and add beauty to their yards or property,” Carol Davit, MPF executive director, said.
Plants are available to pre-order and pick up from the following vendors:
- Gaylena's Garden: View the plant list here and email order to gaylenasgarden@gmail.com by Friday, May 20 at noon.
- Missouri Wildflowers Nursery: View the plant list here and order by calling 573-496-3492, by email at mowldflrs@socket.net, or online by Tuesday, May 17 at midnight.
- SunRise Gardens: View the plant list here and order online at until Friday, May 20 at noon.
Some vendors will only accept cash or check, while others will also accept credit cards. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own crates or boxes to bring the plants home.