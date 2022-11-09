BOONE COUNTY - Southern Boone County residents may see smoke throughout the area due a natural cover fire in Hartsburg.
Boone County Joint Communications sent a warning of the fire just before 12:30 p.m.
BCJC: Natural cover fire in Hartsburg. Smoke will be visible throughout Southern Boone County.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 9, 2022
Ashland police posted on Facebook and said the Southern Boone Fire Protection District was battling the large brush fire. The post said the wind carried some smoke over to Ashland.
"Expect the haze and odor to linger throughout the day," Ashland PD said.