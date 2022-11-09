COLUMBIA - Reoccurring natural cover fires are causing some residents in Columbia concern.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the fire department has responded to the area of Norman Drive and Manhattan Drive, as well as the Gray Oak and Green Meadows, for natural cover fires numerous times in the last couple of weeks.
Farr said each time they have gone back out to the Manhattan Drive area, they have noticed that there are fresh leaves that have covered and blanketed the area. Those leaves are burning, so many of the additional responses they have had to the area have had lots of smoke.
"We have had larger and much more aggressive fire behavior than we've seen from a natural cover fire stand point in the city of Columbia this year, in the last month," the new fire chief said.
Farr says they are aware of the concern from the community.
Cara Petry lives on Manhattan Road and has experienced multiple fires behind her backyard in the past few weeks.
"Everyone in the neighborhood is concerned because they keep happening kind of weekly, and they just keep popping up and it's not stopping, so everyone just kind of wants to get answers and see. Can we figure out who is doing it? Can we figure out if something is happening?" Petry said.
Farr says fire marshals are working with the Columbia Police Department on information they have received about the fires.
"We don't know that there is a human element involved in the fires continuing, and we don't know that it's not," Farr said.
Petry said neighbors want to feel safe when they go to sleep at night.
"We just want it to be stopped so that nobody has to keep staying up at night to the fire department or fires in their backyard or just being worried that they are going to come home to a fire in their backyard," Petry said.
Fire officials ask to contact the department if you know any information.