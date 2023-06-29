RANDOLPH COUNTY − Nearly 900 Ameren Missouri customers are currently without power in the Moberly area.
As of noon Thursday, 892 customers did not have power, and 17 outages were reported, according to the company's outage map.
Ameren Missouri said there is damage from strong storms that came through the area early Thursday morning. It has crews on site assessing the damage and making repairs, but the company did not provide an estimated restoration time.
