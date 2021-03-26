COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is asking residents to combat illegal dumping, in an emailed statement sent on Friday.
The city has experienced a rise in illegal dumping and misuse of recycling centers since it unveiled its Pay As You Throw program on Feb. 1.
The program requires city-issued bags to be used. The bags are distributed through a voucher program and are available at local grocery and retail stores.
In February, just a week after implementation of the new program, KOMU 8 reported that some businesses were wary about it, as it would bring an increase of illegal trash dumping into their private dumpsters.
According to the City of Columbia, the new system will approximately reduce up to 6,000 tons of waste annually, and it's set to be in alignment with the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to lessen the amount in the city's landfill.
Illegal dumping can harm the environment, a news release said. The City of Columbia says it plans to prosecute those who are caught misusing recycling centers and illegally disposing of waste.
"We value our relationships with participating community partners and strive to provide quality services to the community," City Manager John Glascock said in a statement on Friday. "In order for the City to provide the best quality service, it is imperative that residents follow the program’s guidelines in disposing of their refuse items and not dumping items illegally in recycling centers."