LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Nebraska man became Missouri's new record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar after shooting a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish in May.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports Rich Porter, of Omaha, Nebraska, was at the lake on May 16 when he shot the record-breaking gar while bowfishing.
Porter not only broke the state record but also the current shortnose gar bowfishing world record.
Porter said he usually comes to Missouri two to three times a year to fish.
“I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks," he said in a news release. "We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”
Porter said they boated out to a final spot when he caught the gar.
“Shortnose gar usually only weight 3-to-4 pounds,” Porter said. “So, to catch one that big, we thought it was a longnose.”
The previous record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish at Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
MDC ran genetic tests to confirm the fish was a pure shortnose gar.
“I’m a long-standing member of the Bowfishing Association of America, so to catch a gar of this size is very exciting – it’s something else,” Porter said.
Porter's gar is the fifth state record fish recorded this year.
Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.