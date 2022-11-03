COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County.
Troopers are investigating a one vehicle injury crash on MO 179, north of Jefferson City, in Cole County. The roadway is blocked as the tractor trailer overturned and it will take time for responding crews to upright the vehicle.We will let you know when the roadway opens. pic.twitter.com/H2R4uPPgdv— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 3, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
Khudhur, who was wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was taken to University University Hospital by Cole County EMS.
Highway 179 between Route R and Scott Station Road was closed for over an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.