MISSOURI- Many mid-Missouri counties are providing an extra opportunity for those in isolation or quarantine to vote.
AUDRAIN COUNTY
How: Curbside voting or at-home voting (must bring own mask, gloves and pen)
When: Through Election Day (must call beforehand)
Where: Audrain County Courthouse, 101 N. Jefferson St.
BOONE COUNTY
How: Drive-through voting
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department, 1005 West Worley Street
COLE COUNTY
How: Curbside voting
When: Friday 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Cole County Clerk's Office, 311 East High Street
COOPER COUNTY
How: Curbside voting (call for appointment)
When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Cooper County Courthouse, 200 Main Street
MILLER COUNTY
How: Absentee Curbside voting before election day or at-home voting on election day (call for appointment)
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (absentee), Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (absentee), Tuesday at-home voting (by appointment only)
Where: Miller County Courthouse, 2001 HWY 52
MONITEAU COUNTY
How: Curbside voting or at-home voting
When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm
Where: Moniteau County Courthouse, 200 E Main St
MORGAN COUNTY
How: Curbside voting
When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Morgan County Courthouse, 100 E. Newton
RANDOLPH COUNTY
No information provided. The County Clerk said the county is following all state issued guidance and recommendations.