MISSOURI- Many mid-Missouri counties are providing an extra opportunity for those in isolation or quarantine to vote. 

AUDRAIN COUNTY

How: Curbside voting or at-home voting (must bring own mask, gloves and pen)

When: Through Election Day (must call beforehand)

Where: Audrain County Courthouse, 101 N. Jefferson St.

BOONE COUNTY

How: Drive-through voting 

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department, 1005 West Worley Street

COLE COUNTY

How: Curbside voting

When: Friday 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Cole County Clerk's Office, 311 East High Street

COOPER COUNTY

How: Curbside voting (call for appointment)

When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cooper County Courthouse, 200 Main Street

MILLER COUNTY

How: Absentee Curbside voting before election day or at-home voting on election day (call for appointment)

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (absentee),  Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (absentee), Tuesday at-home voting (by appointment only)

Where: Miller County Courthouse, 2001 HWY 52

MONITEAU COUNTY

How: Curbside voting or at-home voting

When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm

Where: Moniteau County Courthouse, 200 E Main St

MORGAN COUNTY

How: Curbside voting

When: Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Morgan County Courthouse, ​100 E. Newton

RANDOLPH COUNTY

No information provided. The County Clerk said the county is following all state issued guidance and recommendations.

