COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning.
“We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
Holloway has lived at the Columbia Square Apartments for several years. She said she’s been neighbors with Tamitra Williams’ family for the past couple of years.
“We’ve had a lot of growth together,” Holloway said. “Between seeing the children out here and taking care of one another.”
Holloway said she saw Wednesday's townhome fire that killed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington.
“Just being out there that morning took me to a whole new level,” Holloway said. “I felt the grandmother’s pain. To hear her cry for her babies is a feeling that is hard for any of us to get through.”
Williams, mother and grandmother of the two deceased girls, said she begged the kids to jump out of the second floor windows to escape the fire. Holloway said she often saw the children playing in the front window of the townhome.
“That window was their light,” Holloway said. “You see one, you seen them all. Those children are bonded together, and that window will never be the same.”
Holloway said she hopes the community can come together to support Williams and her family during this rough time.
“Really be here for one another and not be judgmental to any situation.” Holloway said. “My door is a door that they can always come to.”
She said there are several ways to help the family during their grieving.
“It doesn’t take money for everything. It only takes a four-letter word, and that’s L-O-V-E,” Holloway said. “With a little time, we can help these children.”
Holloway said she’s hosted a few community pop-up movie screenings that Williams’ family has attended. She said one of her favorite memories with the family involved running low on hotdog buns at a screening.
“I said ‘Y’all going to have hot dogs without any bread’,” Holloway said. “But those babies raised their hands and said ‘WE GOT BREAD! WE GOT BREAD! Mommy, can we go get the bread for the hotdogs? Mommy can we please stay? We don’t want to go in yet.’”
She said she loved seeing their excitement to help and passion for being with their neighbors. She also said she loved seeing parents in the community supporting the children of the complex.
“As a community, we have to come together,” Holloway said. “We have to support one another because my child is your child and your child is my child.”
She said her prayers are with the family. Friends of the family are planning a candlelight vigil for Ta’niyah and Jyneisha. It will be held at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
A Kansas-City based nonprofit is helping the family with expenses. Phoenix Family, according to its website, helps those living in low-income housing communities with on-site support they may need to gain stability and achieve self-sufficiency. Click here to donate to its online fundraiser, which will go toward emergency aid to the family, provide clothes, food, and other basic needs and help with funeral expenses.
There is a GoFundMe set up for Jyneisha's missing father that people can donate to.