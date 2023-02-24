COLUMBIA - Residents of a south Columbia neighborhood are concerned after a shooting involving a juvenile Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Betty Jean Way around 8:49 p.m.
Neighbors claim that there has been multiple incidents at this location. According to the Columbia Police Department dispatch log records, police have responded to the block several times over the last year for various issues.
A neighbor claimed to have called Jacobs Property Management, which owns properties in the area, on multiple occasions but nothing has been done. KOMU 8 News reached out to management but they declined to comment.
Thursday night, neighbors said they saw paramedics carrying the victim on a stretcher.
Neighbors also claim they have seen multiple fights in the front yard of the residence where the shooting took place.
The victim's name has not been released. Police say they had an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound and were taken to a local hospital.
A suspect also has not been identified. CPD's investigation remains ongoing.