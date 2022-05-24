BOONE COUNTY - A shooting that took place in the early morning hours Tuesday on Bellview Street has left neighbors confused and in shock.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office began receiving phone calls from several individuals regarding shots being fired in the Bellview subdivision. Deputies did not find anyone struck by gunfire, but later learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A close neighbor, Alexis Williams, said she went outside upon hearing deputies arrive to the scene.
"I honestly didn't move from the spot I was in until I heard police sirens. And then I was like, 'Okay, it's safe now.' So I came outside and we were out here talking to the police," Williams said.
Deputies believe shots had been fired from at least two different locations, and multiple firearms had been involved.
Williams said she met one of her neighbors overnight who was inside one of the homes hit by gunfire.
"I don't know her personally, I met her last night being her neighbor and everything happened and we kind of all met then. The woman said there was so many gunshots [holes] in her house, and she has a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, and there was a bullet probably inches above her kid's bed," Williams said.
Other neighbors were out looking at the damage to the cars and apartment buildings Tuesday afternoon. Curtis McCuistion recalled being awoken from a deep sleep.
"I say 3 o'clock in the morning, I was dead asleep. And next thing you know, I just hear this loud commotion going on. So instead of thinking about my safety, I jumped up, turn on all my lights in my apartment, checked around, didn't know what was going on. I went outside and cops was out there, I was talking to my neighbor said, she said there was a shooting," McCuistion said.
McCuistion said he could clearly see the damage while it was dark out.
"And sure enough, there was a car parked in front of me that had blown out back window, tire flat, bullet hole on the window and in the pillar in the side of the house," McCuistion said.
Bullet holes are scattered all across a home and car on West Bellview Dr from a shooting early this morning. Neighbors are out looking at the damage and are also concerned. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/E0QDf8rznU— Sydni Miller (@SydniMiller11) May 24, 2022
McCuistion said there have been similar instances that have happened in the area.
"Quite a few times," he said. "One time there was an automatic gun that went off. And that day, I thought it was fireworks."
Breanna McCuistion said she might of a saw a potential suspect, but she isn't for sure. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said there is no suspect information available at this time, and no arrests have been made.
"I was at home asleep... And I looked out my window and I didn't see it go down. But I saw a gray sedan pulling across the street in a parking lot. And they sped away real quick. So I don't know if they were involved somehow or what? I didn't get a license plate number, unfortunately," Breanna McCuistion said.
Breanna McCuistion said she worries for the children who live in the subdivision
"My main concern is the young children who live on the street," she said. "And there's a lot of them who live in this area. And I'm very concerned that something will happen and they'll get hurt, and I know their parents worry about that, too."
Boone County Cap. Brian Leer said the investigation is ongoing, and they are trying to get as much information as they can.
"This is an active investigation. We are really trying to get as much information as we can because information is currently limited," Leer said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.