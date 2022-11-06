COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers.
Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on Columbia's east side.
"We loved her," Demonte Haley said. "She was like a mother figure to me. And my kids. She'll be sorely missed."
Columbia Police said Meyers and 22-year-old Lea'johna Sanders were shot and killed Saturday night.
On Sunday, the Haley family spent time setting up a memorial for their neighbor with balloons and flowers.
The family's young daughters also left drawings and handwritten notes that included hearts, mountains and the words, 'RIP we love you guys.'
Demonte's daughter, Taelor, said she wrote the note for a simple reason.
"I just wanted to make them something," said Taelor. "And, like, have it there so a lot of people can know how wonderful they are."
Another simply read 'Laura/Lori,' a testament to Laura, who the Haleys affectionately called Lori.
The Haleys said the victims were kind and generous and the type of neighbors you dream about living beside.
"Great people," said Demonte. "The kind of people you want to live next to."
Taelor agreed with her dad.
"If it's really hot outside she'll [Laura] give us popsicles, sometimes she'll let us go inside of her house," said Taelor. "She was never a mean person. She was very kind."
Demonte said Meyers "was one of the most giving people. She's always giving to my kids."
He mentioned just this week Meyers brought over apples and cereal for his daughters. It's simple gestures like that that resonated deeply with the Haleys.
