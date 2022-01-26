LAKE OF THE OZARKS — The set director of the hit Netflix series 'Ozark' has sold the sign from the Blue Cat Lodge, where a large portion of the show takes place, to the owners of the Alhonna Resort & Marina.
According to LakeExpo, the Blue Cat Lodge is modeled after the Alhonna Resort, a real resort alongside the Lake of the Ozarks. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working at the Alhonna Resort in the 1980s.
The Blue Cat Lodge sign was sold to the resort on Saturday, Jan. 22 and will be displayed for photos.
Swift & Co. Realty, also located at the Lake of the Ozarks, purchased a sign from the Lickety Splitz Gentleman's Club, another fictional business in the Netflix series.