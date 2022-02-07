LAKE OF THE OZARKS — The set director of the hit Netflix series 'Ozark' has sold the sign from the Blue Cat Lodge, where a large portion of the show takes place, to the owners of the Alhonna Resort & Marina.
According to LakeExpo, the Blue Cat Lodge is modeled after the Alhonna Resort, a real resort alongside the Lake of the Ozarks.
Michael Elia and his wife Sheryl Elia are the general managers of the resort.
“Everybody here knows about 'Ozark,'" Sheryl Elia said.
“The people from the set contacted Mike Swift, a local retailer in Osage Beach," Michael Elia said. "He has the listing for the resort. They asked him if we would be interested in one of the signs. He contacted us and we said ‘absolutely.'"
Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working at the Alhonna Resort in the 1980s.
“I’m sure there was some things going on back in the 80s that maybe show up in the show in a different light," Sheryl Elia said.
'Ozark' is in the top three most streamed shows on Netflix as of January 2022.
“It gave the Lake of the Ozarks exposure that it never had before," Sheryl Elia said.
The series centers around a Chicago-based financial advisor who brings his family to the Lake of the Ozarks to launder millions of dollars for his drug boss.
“I don’t think it was a true representation of the Ozarks… I think most people know that," Michael Elia said. "Overall I think it was good for the entire lake area.”
"They say bad publicity is better than no publicity," Sheryl Elia said. "We definitely got that.”
The Blue Cat Lodge sign was sold to the resort on Saturday, Jan. 22 and will be displayed for photos once the business opens in March.
“It’ll be a great showpiece for people to look at out here or take pictures with,” Michael Elia said.
Swift & Co. Realty, also located at the Lake of the Ozarks, purchased a sign from the Lickety Splitz Gentleman's Club, another fictional business in the Netflix series.