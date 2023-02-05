MEXICO - Melissa White said she started Networking For Needs in remembrance of her father, who passed away 10 years ago. At the time, the charity helped people who had been displaced by fires receive clothing and various accessories.
Since then, White said she has been running the charity out of her house, and as the the organization has gotten more traction, more donations have come in.
On Sunday, Networking For Needs held the grand opening for its free store, God's Abundant Blessings in Mexico. The store's grand opening is on the anniversary of the passing of White's father.
"What started as a desperation to make a memory for my dad has become my calling," White said.
When White founded Networking For Needs in 2015, she gave out donations as she received. They went to people in her Facebook group, which only had 100 members at the time.
Now, White said she hopes to make her free store a one-stop-shop for anyone in need.
"We will be able to do everything, top to bottom," White said. "Furniture, clothes, household, whatever, we can just do it."
As Networking For Needs has grown, White said more and more people have donated and she is no longer able to easily hold all of the donations. She said she has hundreds of totes and storage bins that she can't fit in her storefront. White said it's a good problem to have.
"To see how our community comes together is amazing," White said. "You've got a whole community behind you."
God's Abundant Blessings is also a part of the same building as Mexico's transitional housing. White said the community has needed resources to help the unsheltered and those in need for a long time, and with transitional housing and a free store in the same space, she believes the need will be better addressed.