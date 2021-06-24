COLUMBIA − A new African American Heritage Trail marker will honor Clara Miles in the neighborhood that she helped create.
The new marker will be placed in the Miles Manor subdivision Thursday afternoon.
According to the Heritage Trail committee, Miles was an African American woman who helped lead to the end of segregation in Columbia.
The committee says her efforts helped to pass the Columbia Fair Housing Ordinance. This law prohibits discrimination of race, religion, sex and disability in housing.
Miles' work also led to the establishment of the Miles Manor subdivision in 1959. The neighborhood gave 10 local Black families an opportunity to own homes in a time that Columbia limited housing opportunities for people of color, according to the committee.
James Whitt, Chair of the African American Heritage Trail Committee, says with this year being Columbia's bicentennial, he wants to ensure that the city tells the full history of the community.
"It was a significant achievement at that point in time, back in the '50s, to get this middle class neighborhood up and running because of local discrimination, red lining laws and non-support from banks and financial institutions," Whitt said.
Whitt said that the marker is not only honoring Miles, but also the families that built up the subdivision.
"It's really a tribute to them and their longevity, and the pioneering work that they did early on back in the late 50s and early 60s to get this neighborhood started," Whitt said.
There are over 20 different markers on the African American Heritage Trail. The markers honor local Black residents and establishments from Columbia's first 200 years.
The committee will host a dedication ceremony to unveil the new marker at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Planter Road and White Oak Lane. The event will include comments from the Miles Manor families, public officials and the Sharp End Heritage Committee.