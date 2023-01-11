COLUMBIA -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Leqembi, a $26,000 drug that treats Alzheimer's disease, last Friday.
Sarah Lovegreen, the vice president of programs for the Alzheimer's Association Greater MO Chapter, said the manufacturers of Leqembi applied for the accelerated approval after releasing its phase 3 data.
"With that data, the FDA did their diligence and their review and provided accelerated approval here early in January, so now we have a second FDA approved drug," Lovegreen said.
She said there is more consensus around the medical community around the effectiveness of Leqembi.
"It's showing that there is about a 27% improvement in cognitive function over the 18-month course of treatment that was studied," Lovegreen said.
Lovegreen said this category of drugs, through medical infusion, will clear amyloid from the brain.
"This is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease," Lovegreen said.
She said at this point, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other health insurers are not covering the cost of the medication outside of clinical trials.
"If you're participating in a clinical trial, Medicare will cover this whole class of drugs," Lovegreen said. "Anything right now that would come behind Leqembi would also fall into this category of only being available through private pay or through a clinical trial."
Lovegreen said it's important to note that Leqembi has been studied on those who have mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or in the early stage of the disease.
"It underscores that need for an early and accurate diagnosis in order to maximize the benefit of this potential treatment," Lovegreen said. "A diagnosis of Alzheimer's doesn't automatically make you forget things, we progress overtime."
Lovegreen said delaying the progression of Alzheimer's provides individuals more time to have autonomy over their decision making.
"They can become active in their future health care planning process, they maintain their independence and dignity for a longer period of time," Lovegreen said. "Just have more time with family."
Dani Jennings, whose mother-in-law is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's, said she understands that the new drug helps keep symptoms from progressing.
"Hopefully it'll be great for someone diagnosed in their early stages," Jennings said.
Jennings said the possibility of the new drug almost feels mute at this point because of the cost.
"There's just no way," Jennings said. "I've heard the news of this great new drug, but if it's not covered by insurance, there's just no way that it could be of practical use in our life."
When the first FDA drug was approved in this category, CMS made a national coverage determination to say it will only be available through private pay or through clinical trials.
"It was unprecedented because they made that decision for an entire class of drugs instead of looking at it medication to medication which is what's been done previously," Lovegreen said. "CMS said that when there was evidence that warranted a review of that decision, they would open that back up and review it to revise the decision."
The Alzheimer's Association has made a formal request that they review the decision, according to Lovegreen.
"There is enough data. There is new data for them to look at," Lovegreen said. "I'm not aware of the timeline for that review but we hope that the review will be positive and allow for more coverage of the drug which will increase its accessibility."
The Alzheimer's Association said they encourage those affected by the disease to share what having more time would mean to them on their website.
They said their plan is to share these stories with elected officials.