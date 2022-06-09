ASHLAND - The new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ashland is set to open in a couple weeks, according to logistics manager Bruce Bax.
Amazon said it is starting to slow down its warehouse growth, but the one at the Cartwright Business & Technology Park is just getting started.
It has already started training its employees. Although there is not an exact number of employees stated yet, Amazon’s website says all the job openings at this location have been filled due to high demand.
The warehouse sits on nearly 500 acres of land and has about 300 parking spots.
"Well if you have 300 trucks, what does that mean? 300 drivers," former Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan said to KOMU in January. "So that's exciting because that means tons of new jobs not only for, potentially for Ashland, but for central Missouri, for Columbia."