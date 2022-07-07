COLUMBIA − The Columbia Job Center is partnering with Emery Sapp and Sons to provide paid training and job placement for those wanting to become truck drivers.
The two organizations held an apprenticeship registration event Thursday. Training starts July 18 in Columbia.
The partnership allows those interested in obtaining a commercial driver's licenses (CDL) to have access to job training that they may not be able to get without the program. The apprenticeship is a combination of classroom training so drivers can obtain their CDL, gain work experience and earn an income.
The job center said Missouri is currently experiencing a driver shortage due to COVID-19 and poor retention rates.
“There is an extremely high demand for both over-the-road and local truck drivers,” Central Workforce Development Region Communications Coordinator Sundi Jo Graham said.
The executive director of Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, Patricia Rogers, said there is a tremendous need for this type of training.
"This gives those individuals an opportunity to receive the training they need, get paid from day one, and then have a guaranteed job available at the completion," Rogers said.
Graham said the job center is doing what they can to help remove the barrier to employment for those may not be able to afford training, as it can cost upwards to $4,000. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) is funding the training.
Rogers said after the apprenticeship is completed, the drivers will get a pay raise.
"While they're actually in the apprenticeship through Emery Sapp, the apprenticeship wage is just $22 per hour," Rogers said. "Once they transfer to Emery Sapp payroll, that entry level wage is $24 per hour."
The job center said funding from the WIOA is still available. Assistance for overnight housing during the training may be available for those who qualify.
Interested candidates can learn more at cwdregion.com/emery or call the Columbia Job Center at 573-441-6361.