JEFFERSON CITY - The North American Numbering Plan Administration (NANPA) announced that the area code, 235, will join the preexisting 573.
This comes in response to an increasing demand for residential and business telephone numbers.
In February of this year, NANPA alerted the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) about the need for telephone number relief in the 573 area by the first quarter of 2025.
Those who currently have a 573 number will not need to make any changes.
"The 573 area code is not going away and customers who have a telephone number with the 573 area code will not lose or have to change their telephone number," Missouri PSC Chairman Ryan Silvey said.
New customers will receive a 235 area code. The exact timing of when the 235 code will become available is not yet known.