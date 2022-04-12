NEW BLOOMFIELD - NextEra Energy, the world's largest utility company, is planning on building an industrial solar plant that will surround the small community of New Bloomfield.
With over $127 billion in assets, the company has introduced themselves to the town as Guthrie Solar LLC. to create an investment for the solar plant. The land goal for this infrastructure is at least 600 to 700 acres, 295 of it within the city limits of New Bloomfield.
After looking into the plan, residents living in New Bloomfield raised major concerns about what could actually happen to their small town if this plan works out. The solar plant would be built around the school district, residences, and farmlands. Barb Laucks, a concerned citizen, explained how the town would be negatively affected if the plan goes through.
"For our community, that's going to close our school off from any further development. It would go right up to the edge of the school property, and for our town it would also mean that we couldn't expand to the north at all," Laucks says.
She said the majority of New Bloomfield's population is against the solar plant, but there are a select few landowners who are in favor and have already signed up for it. Laucks says that those landowners would receive a lot of money from the energy company since they're willing to give up their land.
"There's a great benefit. It's a huge income for them, and that's what makes them want to do it," Laucks says.
Residents of the town believe that it has been selected for the project because it doesn't have a lot of people living there, and the protest in their community doesn't have as much outcry as a larger area would have. Laucks thinks that NextEra Energy has also found loopholes in its process.
"Because the farmland is already cleared, they don't have to come in here and clear any trees. They can just come in and take over the farmland," Laucks says.
According to the New Bloomfield concerned citizens group, NextEra hasn't addressed the unfavorable impacts that the solar plant would have on the community. New Bloomfield is holding a meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the issue.