JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District is launching a new initiative on Tuesday in effort to combat substitute teacher shortages.
The school district is now offering a bonus pay incentive for substitute teachers.
For every 20 cumulative days they sub for a district, substitute teachers can receive a $500 bonus. There is no limit of bonuses a substitute could receive in the 2021-22 school year. The bonus pay structure is not retroactive.
These new bonuses are an addition to the previous increase in pay. In effort to bring in more employees, the school district increased the daily rate: Retired teachers' pay increased from $100 to $110, while non-retired teachers' pay increased from $85 to $100.
Mark Jones is the communications director for the Missouri National Education Association (MNEA). Jones said while the national teacher shortage has worsened over the pandemic, there was a teacher shortage prior to COVID-19.
The teacher shortage is due to a number of different contributors.
“I think a lot of it has to do with what we call the teacher pay gap, which is for a Missouri state educator, you have to get a four-year college degree and often educators are required to get more beyond just the four-year degree... There's a massive gap between the pay scale of what other professions get for that same level of a college and post-college or postgraduate education,” Jones said.
Other factors Jones mentioned are the loss of respect, low levels of pay and greater responsibilities outside of the classroom are contributing to the teacher shortage.
"The working conditions that you're in, and a lot of educators are finding themselves burdened with more and more, whether they would consider 'non-classroom' requirements that don't impact the students, but are rather more about red tape and bureaucracies, which is standardized testing and things like that,” Jones said.
Jones said even prior to the pandemic, there were multiple factors that put stress on educators. Once the pandemic came along, the teacher shortage was exacerbated.
“The reason you have the need for substitute educators is because you're having a problem filling those full-time certified education positions,” Jones said.
The state adjusted the training requirements in October, making it easier to apply.
Previously, applicants were required to have 60 college credit hours. Those who apply today only need to complete a 20-hour online training course from Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Jones said the MNEA is worried about this change.
"We're [MNEA] concerned that could lead to reducing the standards for full-time certified educators as well. And we think that Missouri benefits and Missouri students benefit from having highly skilled and highly qualified teachers in the classroom," Jones said.
Jones recognized that there is a shortage and not having enough teachers in the schools is an issue, but he said the requirements for the job should not be lowered.
"What we don't want to have a situation is where we are lowering our standards. For who is in a classroom in front of children, whether that is as a substitute educator or a full-time certified educator or anyone who works with education in the building," Jones said.
Jones said there is a common misconception that subs are just caretakers, when they actually need to be qualified.
"It's imperative that the substitute is able to help that class stay on their lesson plan and move forward, and not as just a caretaker," Jones said. "And I think a lot of folks perceive substitute educators as just caretakers and really they should be highly qualified people able to help students stay on pace."
The $500 bonus compensation should work, Jones said.
"Anytime you increase compensation, you're likely to get more applicants and more people and better qualified applicants, and they should do that," Jones said. "You know, we think substitute educators should be compensated appropriately for the work they do, and we think they should be highly skilled as well."
However, Jones said this is not a long term fix, referencing Missouri's low-ranking pay.
"Any incentive that for educators, whether they're substitutes educators or full-time is appropriate, but I think it's really a bandaid on the problem... And while one time incentives may help right now, it doesn't fix the longer-term problem. How we ensure people choose to become educators and are working to inspire the next generation of students and leaders," Jones said.
Grace Buehler is a mid-level teaching assistant for fifth graders at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary in Columbia. Though Alpha Hart is not in the JCSD, Buehler said anyone who has a small interest in teaching or working with kids should start by getting their substitute certification.
“Got for it. Even if you don’t think you want to teach forever, just getting into the classroom as a substitute or a para teacher is a great first step,” Buehler said.
JCSD uses Kelly Educational Services for hiring substitute teachers. To learn more about the application and for how to apply to be a substitute teacher, visit their website.
For more information on how to obtain your substitute certification, visit DESE’s website. Questions regarding the DESE substitute application process email DESE or call 573-751-0051.