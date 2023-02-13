MOBERLY — Rooted 242 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its café Monday morning.
Located in downtown Moberly, Rooted 242 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and space for families and older aging children who have been affected by the foster care system.
In the addition to the café, Rooted 242 will have a meeting and training space, a family support room for supervised visitation, and even independent living apartments located directly above the café to house older youth who are aging out of foster care.
Dozens of locals gathered Monday morning to watch Amy Martel, executive director of Rooted 242, cut the ribbon and open the door to a dream she has been working on for years.
The opening of the café was only phase one of the three-phase plan in place to provide the resources for those directly impacted by the foster care system.
Phase one was purchasing the building and securing its front wall, as well as renovations.
Phase two, which Martel says will be completed in the next 30 to 40 days, includes finishing a gathering space where the supervised visitation room will be, and adding additional room for visitors and café goers.
When that is all completed, phase three will include the renovation of the independent living apartments.
Martel says the name "Rooted 242" has a greater meaning to her.
"I am completely faith based, and so I am rooted in Christ. I'm also rooted in community because I believe in helping each other. I believe in combining because we're stronger together, and so we are rooted in community, rooted in Christ," she said. "242 is actually biblical comes from Acts chapter two, verse 42, that we are devoted to teaching food fellowship and prayer."
The idea grew from a passion for baking Martel had years ago. After providing free cakes to local foster children, she said she wanted to own a bakery and use it for the benefit of children in foster care.
Martel has a direct connection to the foster care system. She adopted her daughter, Susan, 10 years ago from foster care when Susan was 15 years old.
When asked to describe the foster care system in one word, Susan said it was "shattered."
"There are a lot of people that see the foster care system and they want to do something, but they have the idea that 'Not me, not right now, um, maybe next year, maybe maybe of this or that happens,'" Susan said. "And without people just jumping in and supporting or helping in any of the small ways, it'll never change."
Martel says the children are the most rewarding part.
"To see a teenager grow from not knowing what their path looks like to having a sure path, they can change the trajectory, their trajectory of their life in months and be able to completely change what their path could have looked like," she said.
Rooted 242 is located at 422 West Coates Street.