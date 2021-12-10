New Callaway County Justice Center will provide more room for court

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 553 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI FRANKLIN GASCONADE LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BOWLING GREEN, CENTRALIA, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, LITCHFIELD, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, QUINCY, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SULLIVAN, UNION, VANDALIA, AND WASHINGTON.

