New Callaway County Justice Center will provide more room for court

FULTON - Callaway County leaders met Friday morning for a beam signing ceremony for the new Callaway County Justice Center. Each leader signed a beam that will be apart of the new center.
The new justice center is located in Fulton and will house offices, courtrooms, a jury assembly room and a vehicle sally port.
The new building is located south of the current Callaway County Historic Courthouse that was built in 1938, according to Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann.
Jungermann said the old courthouse is too crowded.
"The lobbies would be full, the noise levels were extremely high," Jungermann said. "Judges were constantly asking bailiffs or marshals to go out and ask people to quiet down because they were trying to do court and have all these people ready for court."
The new justice building will have four courtrooms, while the current courthouse has only has two.
Callaway County Circuit Clerk Megan Morse said the amount of cases in a day is usually three, but there are only two courtrooms in the old building. Morse said the new building will give people waiting in the lobby more room.
"So we've got people stacked on top of people," Morse said. "This way everybody will be in the courtroom in their own bench being able to be spread out from people."
One Facebook user posted in a community group, Fulton, MO: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, about the new building blocking the view of historic downtown Fulton. The post received over 90 comments, many of them with concerns about how the city will look with a new skyline.
Diane B. Ludwig, a Fulton resident, said she thinks the new building will enhance the city.
"Of course, it's still in construction, so it's not at its best right now," Ludwig said. "But it will be and I have every faith that it's going to add greatly to our skyline downtown."
The construction is expected to be complete in November 2022.