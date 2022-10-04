COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program.
FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
If the Columbia Police Department moves forward and adopts the system, proposed as the Columbia Connect program, it would remove the challenge of obtaining camera footage. Businesses have the choice of either permitting or restricting police access to the cameras they own, based on whether or not they join the FUSUS system.
"The ability to share footage, if you choose, is 100% permission-based," FUSUS Director of Sales, Carlo Capano, said. "You can choose to share cameras with the police department or not, or you can get as grangular as picking exactly what cameras you want to share."
If a business does decide to opt in to the system, it can also choose how often the Police Department can access the cameras without permission. The cameras can either be available all day or only during a time of panic when the business owner presses a button to allow access.
Businesses could also join a community camera registry, a map of all of the security cameras available only to the Columbia Police. This does include the locations of cameras not in the network, but police would not be able to view their footage, according to the presentation.
The whole idea of the FUSUS system is to decrease the amount of time it takes to gather intel, and speed up the process of solving cases, and Columbia's Chief of Police agrees with the system.
"We're not asking anyone to add anything or add any capability to their own system. These videos are being recorded anyway, so we see the camera, we're requesting that video, but what would have taken us four days or a week is now taking us a minute to an hour," Columbia Chief of Police, Geoff Jones, said. “It’s sending out a mass email as opposed to knocking on doors.”
This is especially useful for crimes that happen overnight as 30% of violent crimes involving adults occur between 6 and 11 p.m.
"We talked about enabling our patrol officers who are working overnight to do the job that they are paid to do, and utilize the existing technology that's already there without having to knock on doors, without having to canvas and do it the old fashion way," FUSUS Public Safety Advisor, Jack Howard, said. "This speaks volumes of what we are looking to bring to the city of Columbia."
One of the biggest reasons for the FUSUS system is to apply the camera system to Columbia Public Schools. The United States had its highest number of school shooting incidents during the 2020-21 school year, but some still consider schools the safest place for children, according to a Washington Post article.
"The benefit for us is that we get to work with CPS, [both] incident-based and SOS-based, so it will tell us generally where they are at in the building based on the GPS in their phone," Jones said. "So let's say it's an active shooter. It sends us to the place where the shooter is, we're not trying to listen for gunfire, because every time a round goes off someone is potentially getting hurt or killed. It's sending us to the point that we need to be and looking at those cameras in real time, so we're not depending on witnesses who are scared, barricaded, and running."
"For us, it's the timeliness of response and being able to get someone in as fast as possible, because we know the longer we wait, the loss of life and danger increases," Columbia Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brian Yearwood, said. "Being able to be very accurate with location and even more accurate with who the perpetrator is at that point in time, and be able to mitigate that in a much faster time."
But there are a few organizations in Columbia that believe the city council should review the program. Besides the business owners, it doesn't ask for the consent of employees and customers and could possibly wrongly accuse someone of a crime.
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association wrote an email to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, asking the City Council to postpone any action on purchasing and participating in the FUSUS system until their questions and concerns are considered and answered.
"We had an election in 2010 about whether or not we should have more cameras in the city. Well, the city as a whole voted 59% for that, [but] the first ward said no," City Council member, Pat Fowler, said. "There are public defenders and juvenile public defenders who will have opinions about whether or not our policies are fair to their clients or folks of a certain demographic."
Before Monday's presentation, FUSUS had already reached out to and demonstrated their surveillance software to the Downtown Leadership Council; District Board of Directors; Columbia Public Schools; Boone County Sheriff’s Department; MUPD; Office of Emergency Management; Columbia Mall; Columbia Police Foundation; and many others.
The Columbia City Council also had a FUSUS Q&A during its Aug. 12th Budget Work Session.
Mayor Buffaloe says the Columbia Police Department must now return to the council with proposals for moving forward with a contract, funding the program and gathering stakeholder engagement for a developing policy.