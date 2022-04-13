COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) opened its newest office in Columbia on Wednesday.
CMFCAA hosted an official ribbon cutting event on Wednesday at the new office, located at 3620 Interstate 70 Drive SE.
CMFCAA also has locations in Rolla, Jefferson City, and Osage Beach.
All locations work to educate, supports and advocate for foster, adoptive and kinship children and families. The nonprofit offers services and partnering with community and governmental agencies to develop healthy and self-sufficient individuals and families, according to its website.
"Missouri has over 1,400 children in foster care in the Central Missouri area so our hope is that during Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month that we can bring to light the need for more foster homes," CMFCAA CEO DeAnna Alonso said.
Tamara Fish is the organizer of a CMFCAA program called 30 Days to Family.
Fish said the opening of the new building meant a lot to her because she has been in the foster care system herself.
"The reason we ended up in the system was abuse and neglect," Fish said. "I have a sister that was not adopted but I was, and the challenges we had was that I was trafficked."
Fish said she was trafficked at a young age by her own parents.
"I ran away," Fish said. "I was homeless off and on until I was 17. I met a family I was going to church with that adopted me."
Fish said the first thing her adopted family did was put her into therapy. Once Fish became an adult, she joined the U.S. Navy.
"I experienced a lot of incredibly stressful things while I was in the military, and as a result I have a service animal that helps me navigate the day to day troubles associated with PTSD," Fish said.
Fish has used her hardships in life to help others and make sure children in foster care are not victimized. She did this by starting 30 Days to Family, which features two major elements: family finding and family support interventions.
CMFCAA said its main goal is to tie the community together by providing vital resources and services for foster, adoptive and kinship families as well as the community.
Both Alonso and Fish said the new Columbia building will further help them reach that goal.