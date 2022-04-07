RANDOLPH COUNTY - A new charge has been filed against a Moberly man who allegedly shot a Randolph County deputy during an attempted arrest.
Jason D. Garner has been charged with first-degree domestic assault resulting in injury. That charge is in addition to being charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the deputy shooting.
According to a probable cause statement, officers entered Garner's residence on March 27 after receiving a call that reported screams from a woman coming from inside the home.
Once inside, officers found a woman sitting in a closet with a bloody face. Garner was found in the same room.
While the woman was being escorted from the home by police, Garner attempted to kick her and threatened to kill her, the probable cause statement said.
Two other women were also found in the home, according to the document. They told officers they were hiding from Garner and said they they were also victims of assault.
Garner has been convicted of multiple crimes before, including assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to the probable cause statement.
While a deputy attempted to arrest Garner, he reached around the deputy and shot off his gun. The deputy was shot in his right leg, below the knee, and was left with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Garner was eventually taken into custody. He remains in jail without bond.