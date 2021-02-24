COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a new indictment Friday against a man in jail awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to commit murder.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam, 66, still faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He now also faces two counts of tampering with a witness.
The case was first filed in December 2017 while Fotoohighiam was in jail awaiting trial for arson. While in jail, prosecutors alleged, Fotoohighiam made arrangements from inside the Boone County Jail to have his wife murdered, as well as the judge in his case.
The superseding indictment said Fotoohighiam reached out to people outside of the jail for the purpose of having them intimidate or dissuade witnesses or people related to them.
Fotoohighiam was acquitted in his arson case in August 2019, though the state supreme court ordered him to pay nearly $3 million dollars to the woman who accused him of trying to burn her home down.
Fotoohighiam's trial is scheduled to start in May.