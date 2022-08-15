New children's emergency room entrance to open Tuesday at University Hospital

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's new entrance for its children's emergency room will open Tuesday.
The new entrance, located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive, is specifically for pediatric patients at the children's emergency room.
The new ER, which replaces the children's ER on Keene Street, offers kid-friendly services, with kid-specific teams, equipment and décor.
Parking will be offered in designated spots within the Tiger Avenue Parking Structure.
The new MU Health Care's Children's Hospital broke ground in October and is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024. The move is an effort to create a centralized hospital campus, the health system said.