JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Emergency Medical Services announced a new headquarters in Jefferson City Thursday. It will be built with a $2 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award.
“It’s ultimately for a new ambulance station here in downtown Jefferson City,” EMS Chief Eric Hoy said.
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman said he’s been searching for the funds to build the new ambulance station for five years. It will be located at the northeast corner of McCarty and Adam Street.
The program manager for the CDBG, Brandon Jensen, said the grant has to be directly tied back to helping a community respond to COVID-19.
“It was demonstrated in the application just how important it is to provide an increased level of emergency medical services in this part of the community,” Jensen said.
The presiding commissioner says he’s been looking for grant money for this new headquarters for five years. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hvkkNRjCA6— Reyna Katko (@ReynaKatko) April 21, 2022
Currently, the headquarters is in the city’s law enforcement center.
“They're actually in a portion of the jail itself.” Hoy said. “The operations of the jail obviously limit our capabilities, not only in space, but sometimes response times.”
He said having the ability to add another ambulance streamline to their services will help the citizens of Jefferson City in eastern Cole County.
“This is our most requested area for service,” Hoy said. “Putting another ambulance down here is essential for ensuring adequate public safety.”
Bushman said he believes this new headquarters could be crucial for the community.
“This means that these ambulances here will be able to respond quicker,” Bushman said. “Time can be very important as to saving lives.”
Hoy said the initial estimate for the building is roughly $3.7 million. He said the rest of the funds will come out of Cole County’s contingency funds.
Bushman said the county is currently staging ambulances around Jefferson City in an effort to reduce response times.
“We are staging them, so that they are closer to where we get calls,” Bushman said.
He said this results in some paramedics waiting in the staged ambulances for up to eight hours. He hopes to end the stagings once the new headquarters is finished.
The EMS staff works 24 to 48 hours at a time. Hoy said he hopes to give them the nicest accommodations possible at the headquarters.
“Giving them those creature comforts of new technology, comfortable living quarters, individual rooms, and all the things that you would have at your normal house is really important for their longevity and their ability to perform their job,” Hoy said.
He said he hopes pairing the new accommodations with an increase in paramedic pay starting this summer will help bring more EMTs to the county.
“Anytime you have a state of the art facility, it's a great marketing ploy,” Hoy said. “We hope that it makes us a desired employer with those out there who are looking.”
While they have not broken ground on the project yet, Bushman said he hopes to have it completed as soon as possible.
“It would be nice if we could get started on it and get it done maybe by next spring,” Bushman said.
Hoy said this new building is just a drop in the bucket for future projects in the city.
“By redeveloping this lot, we hope we can kick off some more development in the downtown Jefferson City area,” Hoy said. “We hope that it really will be a cornerstone for decades to come.”