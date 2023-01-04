COLUMBIA − ALDI is welcoming customers to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 101 Conley Road on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.
The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, according to a news release.
The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.
The O’Fallon regional vice president for ALDI, Rob Jefferies, said he is happy to see the number of new locations being added across the country.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Jeffries said. “We have served this community for more than 40 years and are excited to continue to offer Columbia residents an affordable way of shopping.”
According to ALDI, more than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout the United States over the past decade.