COLUMBIA − The Zipper Fest kicks off on Saturday in the Arcade District, and with it comes a chance to showcase an area of Columbia that used to be full of warehouses.
The festival is free to attend and will host three artists with installations, roughly 45 vendors and 10 musicians who will perform throughout the day.
Kelli Canada, co-founder of the fest, said the Arcade District was the perfect place for the inaugural event.
“We were drawn to the Arcade District because it’s up and coming,” Canada said. “The restaurants that are here, the things that you can do here, there’s a lot of really wonderful people who have set up their places of business here.”
Both the festival and the Arcade District have been preparing for Saturday’s event. Elizabeth Keach, event planner and promoter for the Arcade District, said she’s excited for the fest.
“I just think what these ladies [organizers] are doing is so great, trying to get these artists out here and kind of making it interactive, with art installations, and stuff like that, and kind of supporting that community,” she said. “I think that’s awesome, and I think that’s kind of what the Arcade District loves as well.”
Philip Gresham is a local artist who will have an installation at the festival. Over the last 13 years, he has watched the area grow.
“When I first moved to Columbia this was largely just warehouses and to see what the Arcade [District[ has become has been really exciting,” Gresham said.
Keach has worked for the District since April and shares this sentiment. Her goal is to keep the growth going.
“We kind of have the term ‘Innovative District,'" she said. "This is a place for businesses to come start a business and try to thrive and incubate a little bit."
The hope is that the Zipper Fest will open up the lesser-known district. Canada believes the art that the festival offers will do the trick.
“There’s a lot festivals that take place in Columbia and there’s fewer festivals that take place in this area, so we thought it was a really good opportunity to kind of draw people and help them connect with this part of town," Canada said.
The Arcade District is located at 602 Fay Street in Columbia. More information on the fest can be found on its Facebook event or website.