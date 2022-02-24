COLUMBIA - The new Schnucks located at 5410 Clark Lane in Columbia will open to customers at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 9 a.m.

“The city of Columbia and its residents have been great partners of ours since 1970 when we opened our first Mid-Missouri store, and their loyalty and patronage over the past 52 years have made this growth possible,” Todd Schnuck, Schnucks Chairman and CEO, said in a news release.

The store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

It also will offer an expanded prepared hot foods and grab-n-go menu along with an indoor seating area and a “fresh pour” drink area specializing in hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, soft drinks and draft beer and wine

"My team and I are ready to bring Schnucks’ unique combination of variety, value and service to customers in northeast Columbia and the surrounding areas,” store manager Chuck Murphy said. “We’re excited to be a part of the neighborhood and welcome those shoppers who may be new to Schnucks as well as those who travel to one of our other area locations.”

