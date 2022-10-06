COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea.
With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs.
"This is something we have been working on with the city for over 5 years," Executive Director of the District, Nickie Davis, said. "But it's part of our safety initiative."
The old orange bulbs will be replaced with new LED lights. These illuminate the streets more and have adjusted brightness levels ranging from normal street light to what is considered "daylight".
The purpose is to improve downtown safety for both businesses and consumers, especially on the weekends.
"[With] The late night crowds when the bars let out all at 2:00 a.m., people just pour onto the streets after having a couple of drinks, lots of fights could happen and different things like that," Davis said. "So we were looking at different ways to help disperse those crowds. This is one that we have seen in many other cities. In 2018-19, we put in three along Broadway to test them and see if they worked. We had lots of failures and did lots of different things, but finally settled on these lights."
Although the city government and the District are the ones who funded the project, only the Columbia Police Department has the ability to adjust the brightness of the lights. This will help police officers in the case of an incident or needing to clear large crowds as earlier mentioned.
"CPD will be able to control these lights and bring them up to a daylight level whenever they are needed," Davis said. "I believe that they will already be scheduled for the 2:00 a.m. hour, not all 94, but ones in certain areas where there is heavier crowds."
With some of the new lights being installed earlier than others, some businesses have already seen the benefits when it comes to improving safety in the area.
"Just not a whole lot conflict since the lights been implemented," Hot Box Cookies Manager, Robert Ruth, said. "You know how they have the industrial lights over there, they turn those on at like 10 or so during the weekends, so I feel like it kind of makes people straighten up their act."
The District originally paid $30,000 to help fund the project. But Davis assumes the city had to pay more for it with the delays in the project and the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the project's cost of materials and labor.
More of the new light poles will be installed throughout the coming weeks.