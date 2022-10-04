JEFFERSON CITY - The Connecting All Missourians summit will kick off Tuesday with a series of speakers, including Gov. Mike Parson, to discuss high-speed internet connectivity issues and solutions in Missouri.
Missouri currently has planning funds to launch its Connecting All Missourians tour across the state, but will receive the bulk of the funding for the five-year plan in nine months.
The amount of funds will depend on the apparent need for high-speed internet in Missouri, which BJ Tanksley from the Missouri Department of Economic Development thinks will not be an issue.
"Unfortunately, Missouri has a lot of areas that need broadband," Tanksley said. "But that doesn't mean we will receive significant funds."
The Connecting All Missourians tour starts in central Missouri with the intent to inform Missourians about the upcoming programs and collect feedback on internet issues Missourians have.
It will run for six months total:
- Tour different regions in the state for about eight weeks
- Southeast Missouri, Central Missouri and Northeast Missouri
- Virtual engagement with each location for roughly two months
- A final revisit in the spring
In total, there will be two full rounds of the tour.
After completion, the feedback from Missourians will ultimately determine the five-year plan and secure the funding needed. Though, Tanksley says he may have a better idea in roughly three to four months with an anticipation of funds being in the multi-millions.
"We need to hear from Missourians what they experienced on a daily basis, so that we can build a solid plan, and then invest these funds smartly," Tanksley said. "Ultimately, the goal is to connect all Missourians."
He also said that funding will be divided across the U.S. based on need, which makes it difficult to determine how much will be given to the state.
Currently, there is $265 million available in American Rescue Plan Act funding which has gone toward broadband infrastructure development. This includes Missouri's Digital Equity Plan, which offers qualifying Missourians monthly discounts on their internet service through a federal program called the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Qualifying households could get $30 to $50 per month off of their internet bill until the funding for the program runs out.
"That is something people can currently take advantage of, digital equity kind of takes that to the next level," Tanksley said.
The programs intended for future funding are the Federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act (DEA), which both work to connect underserved and unserved Missourians. BEAD funds projects related to infrastructure through competitive grants, so the state will award infrastructure funding through competitive rounds again with a focus on unserved areas. The DEA will fund affordable devices, affordable connectivity and/or skills training for online learning, receiving health care or working from home.
Tanksley says high-speed internet is an important part of the economy because the past few years have shown that people operate from home more than ever. He also said broadband issues have been a concern for awhile, but he thinks COVID-19 also shed a light on the issue.
"When everybody was forced to stay home, we said, 'oh, there's some who can and some who can't,'" Tanksley said. "And we want to really bridge that gap."
Tanksley said there is funding currently for locations that make the most sense for internet providers, so additional funds are needed to reach the other areas.
"That's what we want to do, whether it's with a physical connection or overcoming other barriers to digital equity, to make sure all Missourians are able to fully engage in a digital economy," he said.
Roughly 100 people are expected to attend the event on Tuesday. The summit will take place at the Missouri Farmers Bureau headquarters, located at 701 South Country Club Drive in Jefferson City, starting at 9:30 a.m. A virtual option is also available online.