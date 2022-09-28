New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction

COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
HAPPENING NOW: City of Columbia is hosting its airport advisory meeting and will discuss updates on the new airport terminal. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/k1P57oZWL3— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) September 28, 2022
Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
Parks said they don't have a specific date yet on the new terminal's opening but officials hope to have a grand opening event date listed "soon."
Previous KOMU 8 reporting said officials hoped to have the terminal open by the end of summer after breaking ground last November.
Parks did not elaborate on the delays, but Brian Adkisson, Columbia's communications and creative services manager, told KOMU 8 delays were partially due to supply shortages and items arriving late, like fritted glass for the terminal's windows.
"Large projects like this are bound to see timeless changes," Adkisson said.
The grand opening will be open to the public and will be similar to public events that they have had in the past.
"It will be an opportunity for the public to come out and tour not just the public side but also the air side of the terminal, and they'll get to see the entire thing," Parks said.
The $23 million terminal is a 52,000-square-foot-facility, compared to the current 16,000 square feet facility. Parks said the customer service aspect of the new terminal will be great for everyone flying into and out of Columbia.
The new terminal will have a service animal relief area, a quiet room, a mothers room and a larger area for passengers.
"COU currently has three Dallas flights daily and two Chicago daily flights," Parks said. "We currently have a grant for American Airlines to provide twice daily services to Charlotte and will continue having conversations with American about the timing of those flights. However at this time, we don't have a specific date."
Parks said they will continue to have conversations with additional airlines, not just American, about the potential of flying out of Columbia in the future.
The next advisory board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26 at the airport.