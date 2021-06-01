JEFFERSON CITY- A new court date has been set for the woman charged in the death of Darnell Gray.
Quatavia Givens is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child after the death of Darnell Gray. A new hearing is set for August 17, when a judge will set a trial date.
Gray was first reported missing on October 25th 2018. Police located his body a few days later in a concealed wooded area. The autopsy showed Gray died from blunt force and sharp force trauma.
Givens was Gray’s caretaker at the time of his death. Court documents reveal Givens struck and smothered Gray. In past questioning, Given said to investigators she had inflicted injury by stating "I may have hit him wrong.”
Given’s trial was first set for July 13th 2020 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the trial was canceled and rescheduled for another date.
Volunteers for the Darnell Gray search said they will be present at every court date Givens has, to advocate for Gray's mother who lives in Illinois.
"Right now our motivation is just to justice to find out," Mary Williams-Coley said.
"Keep his name out there. We don't want people to forget him and what happened to him," Kathy Mueller said.
While waiting for a trial date, Given’s has been out on bond as she awaits her trial date.
Mueller said course of this case is exhausting.
However, Mueller and Williams-Coley said they have faith that justice will be served for Gray.