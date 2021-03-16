COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Dr. H. Brian Yearwood as the new district superintendent on Monday, following current superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman’s retirement at the end of June.
Yearwood will take on the role starting July 1. Yearwood is currently the Chief Operations Officer for the Manor Independent School District, located in a suburb north of Austin, Texas.
KOMU 8 News caught up with Yearwood on Tuesday to talk about his goals as superintendent.
"I would like to accomplish and see the outstanding work of our scholars continue to thrive. Every scholar in Columbia Public Schools has the best quality experience in their educational environment, whether it's pre-kindergarten or all the way to 12th grade," Yearwood said.
As Yearwood makes his entry into the district, he plans to win over the trust of students, staff, parents and the community.
"[I will] provide a quality educational environment, enrich students and make sure they're happy, make sure they're motivated, make sure they feel like they are part of that classroom," Yearwood said. "Building cultural competencies and make sure our scholars feel safe and the entire staff feels safe and are happy and motivated."
He said he will strive to direct students toward leadership and trust.
"We can have the best curriculum. We can have the best technology. But if our students, if our scholars, don't feel that we truly care about them, we're not going to win them over, and everything we do revolves around excellence for our scholars," Yearwood said.
Yearwood acknowledged the pandemic took a toll on students, staff and parents alike and hopes that all are able to navigate around the "terrible pandemic."
"Let's look to the future. Let's look at lessons learned and from these lessons, let us build together a strong coalition with our schools, parents and community so we can provide the best education for the scholars," Yearwood said.
The CPS district is about double the size of Manor ISD, which has approximately 9,600 students. Both districts have about a 90% graduation rate for its students.
Yearwood said the size difference in districts won't be a shocking change, as he's worked with a large number of students in a previous district.
"I spent many years at the Lubbock Independent School District, and we had 27,000 students," Yearwood said. "So I was able to help and observe the systems in place. I became a leader in education at the elementary and also secondary levels. Columbia has a strong similarity and at the bottom of it, the number one priority will be the success of our scholars."
The following statement, in part, was sent to parents and staff at Manor Independent School District:
"To say we are proud of the hard work Dr. Yearwood has done in Manor ISD, is an understatement. He has led both the academics and operations divisions during his tenure with us and will be sorely missed. Under Dr. Yearwood’s leadership, both divisions have grown and embraced change – especially, during the challenges of the pandemic. Although we will miss Dr. Yearwood, we want to wish him a congratulatory farewell. We know he will continue to be a thoughtful and passionate educator who will do amazing work in Columbia Public Schools.
As you well know, our Board of Trustees and the City of Manor have entrusted us with investing in the future of our school district. Much great work has been done, but as we embark on the search process for new leadership in the Operations Division, we are confident and poised to attract strong, well-qualified talent."
In a superintendent candidate forum last Thursday before the decision was made, Yearwood wanted one very important thing for the district and its students.
“The end result must be happy students, motivated, ready to go to the next level,” Yearwood said.
His plans as a leader involve addressing issues of implicit bias and making sure teachers are continuously training on how to remove bias from the education of students.
Yearwood recognized in the forum last week that all students do not learn the same. He wants to look at the curriculum to find a way that all students can learn in a way that works best for them.
“What tools can we add to teachers' tool belts that will allow them to start addressing and getting students on the pathway to a higher bar that would be present for all scholars," Yearwood said at the meeting.
Yearwood’s confidence in the district was present in his discussion from last Thursday’s forum.
“Whichever challenge is presented here in Columbia Public Schools, will not only be met, but surpassed," he said.