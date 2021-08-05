COLUMBIA - August marks one month with a new leader at Columbia Public Schools. Brian Yearwood joined the district as the new superintendent in July after CPS announced his hiring in March.
Yearwood moves to Columbia from Texas with 30 years of experience in education. He started out his career teaching physical science before transitioning into administration.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down with Yearwood ahead of the upcoming school year to talk about his goals for the district, what families can expect during the ongoing pandemic and more. Read Yearwood's answers to the questions below.
Q: How would you describe yourself as a leader?
"I see myself as a servant leader. I'm here to serve...It's important to me that number one, our staff, they are able to get the best from me everyday and they have what they need to be successful. It's also important to build bridges. Customer service is very important to me. Our parents, our community members as we interact, as they come to schools, we want to ensure that they feel they're in a place of trust."
Q: Tell me more about where you're from and how has that shaped you into who you are today?
"Originally from the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago...You know, the Caribbean was a true melting pot of different cultures. So, coming to America, being in the school system, you know, I value diversity...I'm driven by that knowing that there's unlimited potential in everyone regardless, regardless of where you're from."
Q: You're the second Black superintendent, likely the first immigrant, what do you hope that representation means to CPS students?
"That regardless of where you are from, regardless of your background, your race, your country of origin, that you can come and contribute. And that, again, there should be zero barriers to your dreams."
Q: When you were hired you talked about getting to work immediately to visit schools and meet with staff, parents and students. Have you accomplished any of those goals yet?
"Yes, I am in the process. I've visited schools, I've visited students, I've visited with some parents and I've visited with community members... Just the other day I took a bus ride with our scholars because I wanted to see, what does it feel like to get on a bus? And what did that interaction look like? So, I want to immerse myself in the entire Columbia Public School culture, and I'll do it one day at a time."
Q: What do you think CPS can do better?
"That's a great question. I think that CPS can do better in being able to recruit or continue to recruit talent... We want to make sure that the experiences within our schools leads to what we call our scholars having quality experiences and to do that means that you are recruiting the top... We need to also be able to get back to a sense of normalcy within our schools. We were ravaged by the pandemic and there was a lot of disruptions."
Q: What do you hope families know about what to expect this school year?
"One thing that's for sure, we do want our scholars back in seats, because we think that they will have better experiences, they will be able to learn more, interact more in-seat... Please, if you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated... It's important that our school environments remain safe for scholars and for our staff."
Q: Is virtual learning still an option for families?
"Not at this point, because we do want in-seat learning to occur."
Q: The CDC is now recommending regardless of vaccination status, K through 12 students and staff should be masking indoors. Any decision yet from CPS about the issue of masking?
"Not finally yet because you know, we still have about three or four weeks left and we are watching to see what's going on with the variant... [It's] early at this point in time, but before our first day of school, we will have that plan."
Q: There's a lot of debate throughout the country about critical race theory being taught in public schools. Does the district have a stance on this issue?
"Right now, critical race theory we have not even brought it to the table. For us to adopt any curriculum and bring any new materials, there must be a process. And that process involves our staff members, our teachers, input from our parents and our community. And, at this point, that has not even been brought to the table for us to consider as part of our teachings."
Q: What do you hope for the future of CPS?
"Our vision is to the the best school district in the state. And, I would like to see that realized. I think we're well on our way. I'd love to see that Columbia is seen as a place where scholars can go to, come into and thrive and be successful. And when they leave, they can always look back and say, 'My success was based upon my educational experiences we had in Columbia Public Schools.'"
Yearwood refers to students as scholars. When asked why, he said the word scholar has a noble association. He said he wants every student to embrace that notion, encourage any untapped potential and help bring it out of them.
Columbia Public Schools' upcoming school year begins the week of August 23. Follow KOMU 8 News for updates on the district's plans regarding COVID-19 precautions.