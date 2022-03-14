COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's starting pay for teachers has never exceeded $40,000. The tentative deal between the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) and Columbia schools increases the starting pay from $39,050 to $40,250.
It is important to note this new deal does not only impact starting teachers, but also helps more experienced teachers.
Noelle Gilzow, CMNEA President, said, "There's a $1,200 addition to the base for brand new teachers," she said. "The average increase for teachers is about $2,000."
Gilzow said this increase in CPS teacher pay will give more teachers incentive to work. Thus, will aid in staffing throughout the school district.
"I can't say that people go into teaching for the money, because most of us have higher aspirations than just the financial, but I think it helps," Gilzow said. "Right now, with the cost of living going up, it's kind of imperative that we try to match pace with that as best we can."
According to the Columbia Missourian, the Columbia Public School district ranks 11th out of 13, this includes Springfield and Jefferson City schools, for starting salaries among comparable districts statewide.
CMNEA Bargaining Chair and Library Media Specialist at Locust Street Expressive Arts School, Kristen Burkemper, said the increase in teacher pay is not the only part of the plan.
Burkemper says the plan includes increasing time teachers receive for lunch breaks from 25 minutes to 30 minutes.
"I know five minutes doesn't sound like a big deal but it will really help some of our teachers because everyone should have 30 minutes to eat their lunch," Burkemper said.
She says CMNEA also added a section in their safety and security portion of the plan with language that protects teachers if they're injured in a security situation.
Another piece added to the plan details when teachers should arrive and leave school, to help with consistent hours.
"We also added a piece about teacher/parent communication which will help us be open and productive between our families and teachers in the district," Burkemper said.
The new tentative agreement would cover two years.