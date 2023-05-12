MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released more information Friday on a pursuit which left one motorcyclist dead Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, a sheriff's deputy spotted a motorcycle breaking several traffic laws at the intersection of North Walker Street and Seventh Street in Montgomery City around 3:52 p.m. Thursday.
After the deputy attempted to pull over the motorcycle, the department states the motorcycle fled and drove away at a high rate of speed south on Highway 19.
When the motorcycle reached the Highway 19 and Industrial Drive junction, the driver struck a vehicle headed north, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified by investigators as Kyle J. Barnes, 29, from Truxton. Barnes was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other driver sustained no injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash at the request of the sheriff's office, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing and active.