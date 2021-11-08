COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri associate professor's new documentary is hitting the big screen − or in other words, the big streaming service, Netflix. But first, the documentary will make a stop in Columbia Monday night.
Robert Greene's documentary "Procession" follows the stories of six Midwest men who come together to work through their trauma by directing a drama therapy-inspired experiment. The trauma these men have stems from surviving childhood sexual assault by Catholic priests and clergy.
Drama therapy is described as the intentional use of roleplay to achieve a therapeutic goal.
"As part of a radically collaborative filmmaking process, they create fictional scenes based on memories, dreams and experiences, meant to explore the church rituals, culture and hierarchies that enabled silence around their abuse," a summary about the film said.
Greene, who teaches documentary filmmaking at the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism, is not new to film making.
Some of his films include the Gotham Award-nominated "Actress" (2014), the Sundance award-winning "Kate Plays Christine" (2016) and the award-winning "Bisbee ’17" (2018). Greene also serves as the filmmaker-in-chief at the Murray Center and is on the faculty of the School of Visual Studies.
Greene said the collaboration this film required sets it apart from his previous films.
"I feel like we've been moving towards this idea of what collaboration really means and what the possibilities of collaborating with participants on screen really means," Greene said.
"To me, making art together can be incredibly uplifting, it can be incredibly rewarding, regenerating even cathartic, even when you're dealing with the kind of abuse that these men are dealing with," Greene said. "I just believe in that so much, and I think this film is the is finally getting to the point where you can see that really start to work."
Greene's previous films have been shown at different film festivals but having this film distributed on Netflix brings more audience and awareness to these men's stories.
"Joe [one of the subjects of this film] would say, 'It's worth it for me to go through what I'm going through, because other people are going to see it,'" Greene explained.
"The back of my mind, I'm going, 'I hope I can deliver that to you...' To me, it means that thanks to the lucky fact that Netflix wanted this film, I am going to meet him, and the rest of the team is going to be able to deliver on our promise to Joe and the other guys, that their stories are going to be seen, and they're going to make a difference."
On Monday night, the Missouri Theatre will host a premiere of "Procession." Tickets are available online or at Ragtag Cinema box office. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Following the film, there will be a discussion with Greene and some of the men featured in the film.
"You're going to be in the room with these guys and these guys are heroes," Greene said.
He also said that this film, in many ways, is "Mizzou Made" and this premiere is its "homecoming."
"We had Mizzou students from the Murray Center for Documentary Journalism, were crew on the film. They put their hearts and soul on it. I put my heart and soul on it," Greene said. "So I'm just hoping if anyone wants to come see the film, I hope they take this opportunity to see it big, see it together. Because there's nothing like the experience of seeing this film together."
Greene mentioned that this film and its topic may be disturbing to some people, but he said it "truly is a film about healing."
"Procession" will release on Netflix on Nov. 19.