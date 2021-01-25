COLUMBIA- The Gold Bar, located in downtown Columbia, will have to submit a plan for COVID-19 protocols before reopening its doors as its operating permit was revoked over the weekend.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services visited the bar for an inspection on Saturday around 9:45 p.m.
Critical items on the inspection report include "no social distancing of patrons, parties greater than 10 people, more than 100 people in the establishment, patrons dancing and not wearing masks."
PHHS says these items violate the public health order, creating a public health hazard.
Columbia/Boone County's current public health order include:
- A mask mandate when social distancing cannot be maintained
- Limits groups at restaurants and bars to 10 people
- Patrons must be seated at all time, exceptions when entering/exiting a business or visiting a restroom facility.
On Sunday, The Gold Bar responded on Facebook and addressed the violations as "minor offenses that can be easily remedied."
The bar will have to submit an operational plan to the health department before a permit to operate is reinstated.
The inspection report also noted that the owner refused to sign it.
The Gold Bar opened on Friday, Dec. 11. The venue was recently the Penguin Piano Bar, which closed in late August. The owner blamed COVID-related business restrictions.