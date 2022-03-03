COLUMBIA − True/False Film Fest volunteers could be seen Thursday morning on Ninth Street setting up art displays and exhibits.
While this is a busy time for volunteers, many store owners in Columbia's downtown business district were preparing for one of the busiest weekends each year.
For Coffee Zone barista Sherrie Schlacks, the café is well prepared for the upcoming weekend.
While this is the first True/False that Schlacks has worked for the café, Schlacks said her coworkers have told her what to expect.
“I’ve heard that this has been probably their highest profiting weekend out of all the weekends in the year, so sales are going to be up quite a bit from like a typical weekend,” Schlacks said. “I’m going to be serving a lot of coffee and a lot of gyros.”
Schlacks said last year, the coffee shop made almost $10,000 in profits during the weekend.
With Coffee Zone expecting a large crowd, there are a couple of businesses who have yet to experience their first fest.
This is most apparent with Goldie’s Bagels on Ninth Street, where Harold’s Doughnuts used to be located.
Goldie’s owner Amanda Rainey said while she has volunteered at True/False in the past, this is her first year running her business during the festival.
“We can only make so many bagels, so this weekend were going to make about 700 bagels,” Rainey said. “We’re trying to make it so it is as fast as possible for the customer, so we hope that we can pull it all off!”
While there may be limited supply of bagels, Rainey’s husband runs Pizza Tree on Cherry Street, so she has experience on how hectic the weekend can be.
Bud's BBQ owner Jason Paetzold will be exposed to the True/False Film Fest for the first time.
Paetzold said he is energetic for the weekend and all the international customers that will come to eat his Texas-style barbeque.
“The biggest thing I’ve heard, is that people are coming from around the world to really just enjoy films and the downtown community,” Paetzold said. “I got to tell ya, coming from around the world to Missouri, barbeque probably hits pretty hard on the list.”
Paetzold said he and his staff plan to prepare their food like they do any gameday weekend.
Since last year's fest was held at Stephens Lake Park for COVID precautions, downtown Columbia was not as busy, but this year is expected be the busiest in a long time.